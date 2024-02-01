Riley doctor calls on packaging changes to deter teens from nicotine pouches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health experts are concerned with the rise in kids and teens using nicotine products and are calling for more to be done to protect teens from what they call highly addictive oral nicotine products.

Nicotine pouches are small packets that go in the mouth between the lip and gums, and allow the nicotine to absorb through that membrane.

Dr. Sarah Bauer is a pediatric pulmonologist at Riley Hospital for Children. She treated patients as e-cigarettes became popular with youth and is now seeing the effects of nicotine pouches.

The pouches often come flavored and in bright colorful packaging and experts said this can make these products more appealing to young people.

“Kids and teens are attracted to flavors and flavors hook kids onto nicotine,” Bauer said. “They are also attracted to colorful bright packaging.”

Bauer said any type of nicotine is dangerous, especially for youth.

“What’s really important to know is nicotine in any form regardless of how it comes is highly toxic to the developing brain,” Bauer said. “Nicotine disrupts normal brain development and may even prime behavioral susceptibility to other drugs of abuse.”

These products are tobacco-free, but Bauer said that does not mean they’re free of consequences.

“It affects brain centers that are important for learning, for memory, nicotine use in adolescence has been associated with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression,” Bauer said. “Nicotine dependence is associated with irritability, restlessness, feeling anxious, feeling depressed, trouble sleeping, problems with concentration, and just craving nicotine in general.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on federal agencies to investigate these products for marketing and health concerns.

Bauer said some things can be done to keep teens away from these products.

“Limiting their draw to them, so reducing colorful packaging, making it look like candy, taking away all flavors including menthol and reducing advertisements,” said Bauer.

Bauer said these pouches are not FDA-approved to help people quit smoking, but are often marketed as smoking alternatives. She notes pouches or vapes are often teen’s first nicotine product, not cigarettes.