Sepsis cases on the rise

(WISH) — September is Sepsis Awareness Month.

At least 1.7 million adults in the United States develop the life-threatening condition and nearly 270,000 die as a result, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sepsis is the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, and symptoms often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

In Monday’s Health Spotlight News 8’s Brittany Noble has details on why cases are on the rise.

