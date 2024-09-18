Silencing food allergies

(WISH) — Researchers say 8% of kids and 10% of adults have at least one food allergy.

Of those, 86% are allergic to more then one food.

Epipens are life savers.

However, a new treatment may help block allergic reactions from ever happening.

