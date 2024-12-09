Health Spotlight | Ultrasound targets chronic pain and depression

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Chronic pain and treatment resistant depression — both impact millions of people — can be debilitating, and both can leave people feeling hopeless, impacting daily activities, relationships, and jobs.

Now, scientists are turning to sonic relief, a drug-free way to relieve the pain of both chronic pain and depression.

Anna Hansen loves to watch her seedlings grow. But, chronic pain forced her to move her garden inside.

“I grow houseplants since I couldn’t garden anymore as much.”

Suffering from endometriosis since she was age 15, Hansen spent years on opioids. But, still, the pain persisted.

Tom Riis and Jan Kubanek, who have Ph.D.s and are University of Utah biomedical engineers, have developed the Diadem device that uses ultrasound to target areas deep inside the brain associated with chronic pain and depression.

Riis said, “These people, like with chronic pain or depression, they’re just caught in some sort of loop of brain activity that’s pathological.”

Kubanek said, “For the first time, we can treat or at least alleviate the symptoms of many of these people.”

After mapping the brain with an MRI, Diadem then uses 252 beams of soundwaves to target areas as small as a peanut.

Riis said, “After 30 seconds of sonication, they’ll be able to tell, like, ‘I feel more relaxed. I feel a little bit lighter.’”

In the chronic pain trial, 75% of participants experienced meaningful reduction immediately following treatment. For depression, 58% were in remission after one session. One patient remained in remission for over 44 days.

Kubanek says she felt immediate relief and became pain-free within a week. “I feel like I can do things because, at first, you’re very cautious. You don’t want to do anything that could trigger it to come back. It’s given me back myself, and so it feels great.”

Researchers believe this ultrasound device will not only help treat chronic pain and depression, but also post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction. Traditional drug and device development can be slow and expensive. These researchers are working to speed up the approval of ultrasound therapy for chronic pain and depression by pursuing dual strategy with the FDA. By providing strong safety evidence they could make it available sooner, possibly even next year. By making ultrasound therapy affordable and accessible, this innovative technology might change how these conditions are treated.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Contributors to this Ivanhoe Newswire report include: Marsha Lewis, producer; Matt Goldschmidt, videographer; Roque Correa, editor.