Study finds social and economic factors crucial in preventing suicide, CDC reports

Students and advocates participate in a walk that was hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. (Photo by Lee Klafczynski for Mirror Indy)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the significant role that social and economic factors play in suicide prevention.

The research suggests that the impact of these factors on reducing suicide rates is more substantial than previously understood.

According to the CDC study, countries with high levels of health insurance coverage experienced suicide rates that were 26% lower compared to those with less coverage. The findings also reveal that nations where the majority of households have internet access saw suicide rates 44% lower. Additionally, countries with higher household incomes reported a 13% reduction in suicide rates.

Dr. John Ackerman, a leading researcher at the Center for Suicide Prevention & Research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, emphasized the importance of these findings. “Increased access to health care and especially mental health care and making that affordable is something that matters a lot,” Ackerman said.

The CDC’s report said in 2022, suicide was the cause of death for approximately 49,000 people in the United States, and it remains the leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34.

