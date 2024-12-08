Study: Vaccine hesitancy puts pregnant Hoosiers at risk

FILE PHOTO: A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 11, 2021. (Provided Photo/REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study suggests many pregnant Hoosiers are putting themselves at risk.

During pregnancy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there’s an increased chance of severe effects of COVID-19 that could put the patient in the hospital and potentially cause issues with the pregnancy.

New data from a large multistate study, conducted by the CDC’s VISION Network, shows pregnant people in Indiana were half as likely to be vaccinated for COVID-19 compared to other states.

Dr. Caroline Rouse, an IU School of Medicine assistant professor of clinical obstetrics & gynecology, has seen vaccine hesitancy from her own patients.

“They just want to do the best thing for themselves and their baby,” Rouse said. “But there’s a lot of information, and a lot of misinformation out there that leads some people to believe that vaccines are either not effective, or even worse, harmful or bad for their pregnancy or baby.”

The study found COVID-19 vaccinations administered during pregnancy offered 52% protection, cutting the risk of a COVID-related trip to the emergency room or urgent care in half. Protection fell to 6% for vaccinations more than six months before pregnancy.

About 65% of pregnant Hoosiers were unvaccinated, according to the study.

“Pregnant people are just more susceptible to serious complications, particularly breathing complications of those infections,” Rouse said. “And vaccinations can reduce the risk of those serious complications from happening.”

Authors say these results back up CDC guidelines recommending COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy.