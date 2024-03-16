Survey: 93% of patients say they’ve ‘consciously lied’ to mental health professionals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people seek help with their mental health from a therapist or other professional. However, many patients might not have felt like they could be honest with them.

A survey from the American Psychological Association says that out of 547 psychotherapy clients, 93% say they’ve “consciously lied” at least once to their therapist. In a second survey, 84% of the same group said the dishonesty continued regularly.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist from IU Health, joined News 8 at Daybreak to discuss the survey.

Henderson says many patients find themselves holding back from their therapists to minimize distress or the severity of their systems. Many may also fear the consequences of admitting they struggle with suicidal ideation or drug use.

Henderson also explains the difference between lying and keeping a secret from a therapist, and how secrets are often disclosed as the relationship grows between the client and therapist.

Lastly, Henderson provides ways that people can find the courage to be truthful with a mental health professional, which may help them learn about themselves and take another step toward healing.

