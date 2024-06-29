Taking charge of heart health: Free screenings offered at Indiana Black Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, affecting over 16 million people aged 20 and older.

In an effort to combat this staggering statistic, HeartSense, in collaboration with the Marion County Public Health Department, is spearheading an initiative to promote heart health awareness and offer crucial screenings.

Dr. Antoine Keller, co-founder of Heart Sense and a renowned cardiac surgeon, highlighted the significance of early detection in preventing heart attacks.

“Many patients I see in my practice were unaware of their risk factors until after experiencing a heart attack,” Keller explained. “To address this, we’ve developed an innovative program utilizing artificial intelligence to assess individuals’ risk factors, such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, along with genetic predispositions.”

Joining forces with Keller is Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, who emphasized the hereditary nature of heart disease.

“Genetic traits can significantly influence one’s susceptibility to heart issues,” Caine stressed. “Our goal is to diagnose conditions like structural valve disease early, potentially saving lives before serious complications arise.”

The initiative is set to debut at the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair, held at Booth 544 from June 28 to June 29. Attendees will have access to free screenings facilitated by a team of medical experts. These screenings, which include digital stethoscope assessments and EKGs, aim to provide rapid diagnostic insights without the need for invasive procedures.

“We want to encourage everyone, regardless of age or perceived health status, to take advantage of these free resources,” urged Jenkins. “Preventative care is often neglected due to cost, but these screenings are completely free and could potentially save lives.”

Keller echoed this sentiment, emphasizing personal responsibility in healthcare.

“Taking charge of your own wellness is crucial for a long, fulfilling life,” Keller affirmed. “Whether you feel healthy or not, early detection can make all the difference.”

The Indiana Black Expo serves as a pivotal platform for this outreach effort, aiming to educate and empower attendees about the importance of proactive heart health management. For more information and event details, click here.