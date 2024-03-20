Teams developing therapy for aggressive brain tumors

(WISH) — There is new hope for people battling aggressive brain tumors.

So-called CAR-T therapy already is used to fight blood-related cancers like leukemia, but researchers have struggled to make it work for solid tumors. Now, separate teams at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania are developing next-generation CAR-T versions designed to get past some of glioblastoma’s defenses.

A report posted to the Mayo Clinic’s website explains the new strategy. The report says this strategy to fight an extremely aggressive type of brain tumor showed promise in a pair of experiments with a handful of patients.

Scientists took patients’ own immune cells and turned them into “living drugs” able to recognize and attack glioblastoma. In the first-step tests, those cells shrank tumors at least temporarily, researchers reported.

Glioblastoma, the brain cancer that killed President Joe Biden’s son Beau Biden and longtime Arizona Sen. John McCain, is fast-growing and hard to treat. Patients usually live 12 to 18 months after diagnosis. Despite decades of research, there are few options when it returns after surgery and radiation.

All glioblastomas are Grade IV brain tumors, meaning they contain the most abnormal looking cells and are the most aggressive.

The immune system’s T cells fight disease but cancer has ways to hide. With CAR-T therapy, doctors genetically modify a patient’s own T cells so they can better find specific cancer cells. Still, solid tumors like glioblastoma offer an additional hurdle; they contain mixtures of cancer cells with different mutations. Targeting just one type allows the rest to keep growing.

The treatment was infused through a catheter into the fluid that bathes the brain.

Mass General tested three patients with its CAR-TEAM and brain scans a day or two later showed their tumors rapidly began shrinking.

One patient’s response to the experimental treatment lasted more than six months.