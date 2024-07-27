The Villages of Indiana and CareSource to host free Wellness Day for children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Villages of Indiana and CareSource are teaming up to host a free Wellness Day for Children this Saturday.

Krista Hays, the Director of Community Engagement and Marketing for The Villages of Indiana, and Dr. Cameual (Cammie) Wright, CareSource Vice President and Market Chief Medical Officer for Indiana, joined Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins to discuss the event’s significance.

Courtesy of The Villages

Importance of Children’s Health

“It is really critical,” Wright said. “We want children to be as healthy as possible because the health of children reflects the health of the entire community. What we find is that, oftentimes, with all of the day-to-day hustle and bustle, children sometimes fall behind on that all-important health care and health screenings.”

Dr. Wright emphasized the importance of well-child checks, dental services, and immunizations in protecting children from infections and ensuring their overall health.

Event Services

“We will be providing immunizations, vision screenings, hearing screenings, lead testing, well-child checks, and dental exams,” Hays said.

The services are free to the general public, with dental screenings available at no cost to anyone with Medicaid. For those without dental insurance, the cost is $20, which includes a dental exam, cleaning, and fluoride treatment.

Community Partnership

The partnership between CareSource and The Villages of Indiana is built on a long-standing relationship aimed at supporting the community, particularly children.

“We have enjoyed a long relationship with The Villages,” Wright said. “CareSource certainly cares about the community as a whole, and children are an important part of that. We know that The Villages play a huge role in advocating for children and families, so we’ve partnered on many initiatives over the years and are happy to bring this one forth.”

Event Information

The Wellness Day for Children will take place on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ameriplex Complex. The event offers free hearing and vision screenings, well-child checks, lead testing, and immunizations.

For more information, click here.