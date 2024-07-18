US surgeon general calls for warning labels on social media

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling on Congress to put warning labels on social media apps as it does on cigarettes or alcohol, stating that social media poses a harm to the mental health of children and teens.

Studies show 95% of ages 13-17 are on social media:

46% of adolescents aged 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse about their body image.

32% said social media negatively affected their grades in school.

Children and adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

The recommendation is proposed by the surgeon general and requires congressional action and oversight.

Data shows cigarette and alcohol warning labels have been effective at behavior change but these were coupled with significant public health campaigns about the dangers of use. Many, including Murthy, feel a social media warning label should be coupled with a public health campaign as well.

Many are calling for platforms to require a higher standard of data privacy for children and adolescents as well as restriction of push notifications, infinite scroll, and autoplay, all which encourage excessive use.

You may recall back in May 2023, Murthy released a surgeon general advisory. For the interim, we can turn to it for guidance:

Create a family media plan.

Wait until high school to get a social media profile.

Encourage children and adolescents to foster in-person friendships.

Use text messages to keep in touch with peers .

Track and limit screen time to no more than a couple hours daily.

Unfriend, unfollow, mute people or accounts who do not show respectful content.

Have tech-free zones at bedtime, meals and social gatherings.

Adults should model responsible social media behavior.

Call or text 988 for immediate mental health help.

The advisory also recommended media companies conduct assessments of their impact, and share data relevant to the health impacts of the platforms with the public and researchers.