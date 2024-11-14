USDA recommends safe food practices for the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding Americans to take extra precautions when handling food to ensure safety during celebrations and gatherings.

One key tip from the USDA is to purchase your turkey last while grocery shopping. This helps ensure that the bird stays as cold as possible while taking it home.

Shoppers are also advised to avoid buying meat or poultry with torn or damaged packaging, as it may indicate contamination or exposure to harmful bacteria.

The USDA also emphasizes the importance of the two-hour rule when serving food to groups. Perishable foods should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours. If temperatures rise above 90°F, that window shortens to just one hour as harmful bacteria can begin to grow, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.

For any food safety concerns, the USDA encourages consumers to contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline for assistance.