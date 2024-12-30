Health Spotlight | Vision issues and dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Studies are showing a strong link between vision loss and dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, people with certain eye conditions are 50% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Studies suggest that conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration add to the cognitive load of the brain. They can also shift brain function and structure.

“Maybe they will benefit from further evaluations, especially if the doctors are suspicious of cognitive decline or dementia,” said ophthalmologist Cecilia Lee.

The National Institute on Aging said if vision problems are caught and corrected, the risk of developing cogitative disabilities could be reduced.

A study in JAMA Internal medicine found that people who had cataract removal surgery reduced their risk by 30%.