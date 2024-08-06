Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Want to live longer and happier? Get a dog, study says

(Provided Photo/Karolina Kaboompics via Pexels and Talker Research)
by: Phil Sanchez
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Anyone who wants to be healthier and happier should get a dog.

That’s the findings of a new study done by Talker Research on behalf of Nulo Pet Food. The study found that 39% of Americans credit their dogs with improving their emotional health, while 27% and 25% report enhancements in their mental and physical health, respectively.

Dr. Heather Mendoza, director of research and development with Austin-Texas-based Nulo, said in a news release, “While many think about all of the lengths owners go to in order to care for their dogs, sometimes it’s easy to forget all of the things our dogs do for us. Between supporting our mental, emotional and physical health, dogs are considered man’s best friend for many excellent reasons”

In the poll, 69% of people said, if they’re down, their furry friends provided comfort, and 60% of people said their dogs stood by them through stressful times.

But, the benefits don’t stop at mental health. Dogs also are great for fitness, with 81% of dog owners reporting increased activity levels, In fact, 49% admitted that their dogs often are the sole reason for getting up and moving at all. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Simon Property Group’s 2Q profits...
News /
Child dies after found unresponsive...
Local News /
Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old...
Local News /
Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old...
Local News /
US recession fears climb; IU...
I-Team 8 /
New ACL repair surgery heals...
Health Spotlight /
Indy man sentenced to 62...
Crime Watch 8 /
Harris’ whirlwind running mate search...
Election /