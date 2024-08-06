Want to live longer and happier? Get a dog, study says

(WISH) — Anyone who wants to be healthier and happier should get a dog.

That’s the findings of a new study done by Talker Research on behalf of Nulo Pet Food. The study found that 39% of Americans credit their dogs with improving their emotional health, while 27% and 25% report enhancements in their mental and physical health, respectively.

Dr. Heather Mendoza, director of research and development with Austin-Texas-based Nulo, said in a news release, “While many think about all of the lengths owners go to in order to care for their dogs, sometimes it’s easy to forget all of the things our dogs do for us. Between supporting our mental, emotional and physical health, dogs are considered man’s best friend for many excellent reasons”

In the poll, 69% of people said, if they’re down, their furry friends provided comfort, and 60% of people said their dogs stood by them through stressful times.

But, the benefits don’t stop at mental health. Dogs also are great for fitness, with 81% of dog owners reporting increased activity levels, In fact, 49% admitted that their dogs often are the sole reason for getting up and moving at all.