West Nile virus found in Marion County mosquitoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The West Nile virus is in Marion County.

The Marion County Public Health Department says mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus.

The virus can cause serious neurological diseases such as meningitis, but the health department says less than 1% of people infected actually do.

Symptoms of the virus can be fever, headaches or body aches.

The department says the best protection is wearing loose fitting clothes and using insect repellent containing DEET.

