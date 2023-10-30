What did fmr. US surgeon general and WISH med. expert say about Matthew Perry’s legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked Monday on News 8 about the legacy of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry.

Police in Los Angeles are investigating the 54-year-old’s death, a law enforcement source told CNN on Saturday. There was no foul play suspected, the source said.

Adams said, “Many people are applauding and celebrating the fact that he was so open about his (substance abuse) journey and really tried to use his struggles to help other people out.

“We know that, oftentimes, stigma keeps people in the shadows. I often say stigma kills more people than heroin, and so we don’t know the cause of death yet, but we do know that Matthew Perry was very open about his struggles … and hopefully by speaking up and by de-stigmatize substance misuse he saved a life.”

FDA warns eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry infection risk

U.S. health regulators are warning consumers not to use more than two dozen varieties of over-the-counter eyedrops because of the risk of infections that could lead to blindness.

Adams said that the warning involves “over 26 different brands of eye drops, too many for us to to list.”

“The FDA asked retailers to recall several brands after inspectors discovered unsanitary conditions and bacteria at a facility where the eye drops were produced.”

Adams said it’s important to note no injuries related to the eye drops have been reported.

“But, the FDA is encouraging doctors and patients to report cases as they arise.”

Symptoms of eye infections can include pain or discomfort in the eye, discoloration, blurry vision, and a crust around the eyeball.

Chilly Halloween

Central Indiana is expecting the coldest evening in month and one of the coldest Halloweens on record. Snow showers are possible, too. So, what’s Adams’ advice to parents about protecting kids?

“Make sure you pick a warm costume. Now is not the time to be wearing the skimpy Disney princess costume or, if you do, make sure you’re wearing layers. A unitard is a good thing for girls; multiple layers so that the kids can stay warm. Carry hand and back warmers. Pack a Thermos with a hot drink Tomorrow is a great night for some hot cocoa for your kids. And, make sure they’re moving. Don’t let them sit for long periods of time. If they start shivering, which is something we obviously know, but if they’re feeling unusually tired, confused, fumbling hands, those are all signs that they’re getting a little bit too cold and they need to come inside and get into the car for a little bit.”

This story was created from a live interview on WISH-TV.

