Where does Indianapolis rank among the 100 largest cities in supporting healthy and active lifestyles?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2024 American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) American Fitness Index ranked how well America’s 100 largest cities support a healthy and physically active lifestyle.

Where does Indianapolis rank?

Indy ranks 94 overall, down from 93 last year. For personal health, Indy ranks 89, down from 86. For community and environment health, Indy ranks 93, down from 92.

What can be done to improve these scores?

A recent study published in the Translational Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine (TJACSM) found that parks close to home, walkability, and bikeability are all associated with better health of residents. Residents can advocate for local initiatives and policy changes, attend city council meetings, and speak with elected officials.

Martindale-Brightwood residents advocated for decades for such changes to Frederick Douglass Park, which just had a $23 million expansion, opening in May 2024, with two full-sized basketball courts, an indoor walking track, dance and exercise spaces, demo kitchen, food pantry, day camps, and more. Frederick Douglass Park Family Center is the third Circle City Forward project to be completed following the opening of the Riverside Promenade in Oct. 2023 and the renovated Krannert Park Family Center in Jan. 2024.

The Grassy Creek Environmental Community Center and the Riverside Adventure Park are currently under construction. Indy Parks is investing $141 million thanks to funding from the $45 million Circle City Forward Initiative, the city’s $16 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investment and the $80 million Lilly Endowment grant.

Indianapolis is also investing in active transportation infrastructure, with bike lanes, pedestrian-friendly paths, and public transportation with the red line, purple line and blue line, thanks to years of advocacy over health and safety concerns.

In regards to nutrition, the index found 14.3% consume 3+ vegetables/day and 29.4% consume 2+ fruits/day. Eating a variety of 5 fruits and vegetables daily is highly recommended. Residents and city leaders can advocate for grocery store and farmers market incentives to locate in areas with limited access to fresh produce, as well as issuance of vouchers or coupons redeemable at farmers markets or grocery stores for purchasing fresh produce. Many grassroots organizations are creating community gardens, allowing neighbors to grow their own fruits and vegetables, reducing cost and improving food access.

Indianapolis has a ways to go to improve its scores. Thanks to local residents’ relentless advocacy and ongoing efforts of city leaders, hope is on the horizon.