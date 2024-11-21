WISH-TV medical expert nominated as an American Heart Association Leader of Impact

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and stroke is the second. The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are working to prevent this through their annual Leaders of Impact campaign.

What is the Leaders of Impact campaign?

It is a 7-week campaign for hand-selected community leaders to raise money and awareness for cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks and strokes. The money funds research and advocacy to help save lives and improve health equity.

This campaign is personal

I have had many family members affected by cardiovascular disease. My father suffered a cardiac arrest in his 50s and died during my sophomore year of high school. He had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, all of which are risk factors for heart disease.

Three years ago, my mother had a stroke. She had to learn how to walk again and depend heavily on her left side, despite being right-handed, due to weakness on her right side. She gets around with a walker most of the time, but needs a motorized scooter for longer distances. My mother also has a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, and sleep apnea, risk factors for stroke. If not for my family’s medical background (one of my sisters is a former trauma/emergency medicine nurse, and another sister has been a physical therapist for the past 20 years), I believe my mother’s outcome would have been much worse.

My maternal grandmother also has a history of cardiovascular disease, having a heart attack in her 40s. Thanks to family support, lifestyle changes, and a remarkable medical team, my grandmother is able to celebrate her 90th birthday.