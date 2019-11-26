Dietitian says ‘intentional eating’ can add to holiday joy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Holiday greetings means holiday eating.

The challenge is to make it to January without piling on the pounds.

Elilta Tsegai, a registered dietitian with Community Health, visited “Daybreak” to give answers to the all-important holiday-eating questions. Those include “Can we eat the mac and cheese without the guilt?”

Tsegai discusses the concept of “intentional eating,” not denying yourself favorite foods but being aware of how much of it is on your plate.

Watch the video to get the three eating rules to follow for holiday gatherings.