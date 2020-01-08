Flu hits Indiana hard, Illness-related deaths have tripled since this time last year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine people have died as a result of flu-related symptoms according to the latest report by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The report, published January 3, 2020, indicates that of the nine victims, three were aged 29 to 49 and one was between 50 and 64. Those above 65 years old had majority of deaths with five.

This number surpasses the 2018 statistics released this time last year by threefold.

Flu season typically begins in early October and increases through January until it starts to taper in February.

However, the Centers for Disease Control predicts the likelihood of contracting the illness will remain elevated over the next two months putting people across the country at high risk through the end of February.

“Flu season is highly unpredictable and varies from year to year,” said Inder Singh, CEO and Founder of Kinsa, a San Francisco-based health company that tracks the spread of flu-like illness using real-time data.

The company’s most recent findings indicate 4.3 percent of the U.S. is currently experiencing flu-like symptoms. This is 72 percent higher than this time last year.

South Carolina has the highest rate of flu illnesses with 5.47 percent of the population suffering. Indiana is ranked forty-first with 3.43, one percent below the national average.

With the exception of age, specifics behind each person’s death and whether they were vaccinated remain unknown.

