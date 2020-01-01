How to make New Year’s resolutions stick

(WISH) — Losing weight, quitting smoking and saving money are just some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

Every year starts with good intentions. Now, how to make them stick?

According to a 2015 story from U.S. News and World Report, 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February. The American Psychological Association says these five things can turn a struggle into a success.

Start small and go after a realistic goal. For example, if more exercise is your resolution, begin with a few days a week instead of seven.

Change one behavior at a time. Changing too much at once may be overwhelming.

Talk about it. Make sure family and friends know your goals so they can help.

Joining a workout class, getting together with others who are quitting smoking or finding out support groups can help with resolution success.

Don’t beat yourself up if you have a slip. Simply recover from the mistake and get back on track.

Seek support. Don’t face the stress of reaching your goals alone.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.