Protect yourself from deadliest flu season in decades

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: We are hitting the heart of what is on track to be one of the worst flu seasons in decades.

Federal health officials confirm 27 children have already died from the flu nationwide and they want you to take steps to protect your family.

The most important thing you can do outside of getting vaccinated is make sure you’re washing your hands and covering your mouth because as soon as one person in the office or school gets it, it can be hard to stop. And you don’t want this one”

We’re only a few weeks into what is a rough flu season. Indiana has recorded three times as many flu-related deaths compared to this time last year.

Just last week, the Marion County Health Department hit a record high in flu-related ER visits for the last 10 years.

“It’s a bad season,” said Mary Kay Foster, IU Health special pathogens program manager. “Because it’s different than anything we’ve seen over the last 10 years. That’s what makes it scary. We just don’t know how long or how severe.”

That sounds terrifying, but Foster says what’s happening is that there’s a lot of cases of influenza B, which usually come at the end of flu season, and influenza A is hitting later.

“It’s starting to show up,” Foster said. “So two-thirds of the people getting B, one-third is getting A and they’re really sick from that. That’s those deaths that you see in the community. I bet you they have H1N1.”

The Indiana State Department of Health says young children and the elderly are still most at risk for the flu, but IU Health says H1N1, better known as swine flu, is going to be what people between ages 25 and 49 experience.

Plus, it could become deadly if it’s coupled with another disease.

“They can be more at risk,” Foster said. “So what could be a really horrible flu for those, can then develop secondary complications. Pneumonia, sinus infections, multisystem organ failure.”

Both IU Health and the Indiana Health Department say it’s not too late to get a vaccination. They say it’s the best defense against the flu, so even if you get sick, it won’t be as severe.

“You may not be down a full five or seven days,” Foster said. “You might have a day or two feeling really bad and then you’ll start to feel better. So, yeah, it does make a difference. The most important thing is, people get the flu vaccine. It really does save lives.”

If you do wind up with the flu, don’t keep working away! Medical experts say go home and don’t put coworkers at risk. If you feel like you can’t breathe well or can’t keep fluids down, get to the hospital.