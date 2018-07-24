Hearing on Lucas estate pushed into August

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The debate over whether the Lucas family should still be allowed to host events at its Carmel estate will continue after Monday night’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

Up for discussion was the issue of a zoning variance.

The estate is located in a residential area, which prohibits commercial event venues from operating there.

City officials sides with many neighbors and said hosting events at the mansion is a violation of the residential zoning in the area.

Attorneys for the Lucases say their home is not a commercial venue.

At Monday night’s meeting, the board voted in favor of the Lucas’ attorney’s motion to push back the hearing until their August meeting.