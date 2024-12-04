Heartland Film’s Merry Movie Nights Returns with Festive Fun for All Ages

Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit with Heartland Film’s Merry Movie Nights, presented by Edward Jones, a beloved holiday tradition returning this December! From December 5-8, the Basile Event Center at Heartland Film’s headquarters—conveniently located next to Fort Harrison State Park—will be transformed into a festive haven for movie lovers and families alike.

This year’s Merry Movie Nights series features five classic holiday films, each paired with a special “merry activation” designed to create a magical experience for attendees. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming holiday films or looking for an exciting family-friendly event, Merry Movie Nights offers something for everyone.

Each film screening is complemented by an engaging holiday-themed activity. Before the screening of The Muppet’s Christmas Carol, guests can enjoy a lively puppet show and even snap photos with Santa himself! For those attending Last Holiday, a wine and chocolate tasting will delight the senses, adding an extra layer of luxury to the experience. And for fans of the festive classic Elf, a gingerbread competition will spark your creativity and holiday cheer.

Merry Movie Nights is the perfect way to spend time with family and friends without breaking the bank. Tickets are incredibly affordable, starting at just $5 for kids and $7 for adults. Each ticket includes admission to the film and access to one of the “merry activations,” making it an unbeatable value for an evening of fun and festivities.

Heartland Film’s Merry Movie Nights promises to be a highlight of the season. So grab your tickets, bring the whole family, and enjoy the holiday season with a bit of movie magic and plenty of fun-filled activities.

Event Details:

Dates : December 5-8

: December 5-8 Location : Basile Event Center, Heartland Film HQ, next to Fort Harrison State Park

: Basile Event Center, Heartland Film HQ, next to Fort Harrison State Park Tickets: $5 for kids/students, $7 for adults

Make sure to secure your spot today and experience the joy of Merry Movie Nights—a holiday tradition you won’t want to miss!