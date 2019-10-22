Heartland International Film Festival announces winners

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The organizers of the 28th Heartland International Film Festival have announced the winners of the festival with over $50,000 in winnings to several filmmakers. The festival has awarded millions to independent filmmakers since 1992. The top award winners included “House of Hummingbird” for Best Narrative Feature and “Sama”, which took home two awards.
The 2019 award winners include:
- $15,000 Grand Prize for Best Narrative Feature – “House of Hummingbird”, directed by Bora Kim
- $15,000 Grand Prize for Best Documentary Feature, $2,000 Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award Documentary Feature – “Sama”, directed by Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- $2,000 Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award Narrative Feature – “The Garden Left Behind”, directed by Flavio Alves
- $5,000 The Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award Winner – “Fire on the Hill”, directed by Brett Fallentine
- $2,000 Indiana Spotlight Award – “The Miseducation of Bindu”, directed by Prarthana Mohan
- $1,000 Humor and Humanity Award – “Standing Up, Falling Down”, directed by Matt Ratner
- $2,000 Best Premiere Award Documentary – “Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story, directed by Julie Sokolow
- $2,000 Best Premiere Award Narrative – “SystemSprenger”, directed by Nora Fingscheidt
- $2,000 Best International Film Oscar Contender – “Pain and Glory”, directed by Pedro Almodovar
- $1,000 Audience Choice Award – Narrative Feature – “Feast of the Seven Fishes”, directed by Robert Tinnell
- $1,000 Audience Choice Award – Documentary Feature – “Jump Shot”, directed by Jacob Hamilton
- $1,000 Audience Choice Award – Indiana Spotlight – “We Shall Not Die Now”, directed by Ashton Gleckman