Heartland International Film Festival announces winners

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -- The Humane Society for Hamilton County has launched the public phase of its capital campaign to help address the county's growing pet population. The organization is seeking to raise $12 million to fund a new, state-of-the-art facility and has already received 80% of its goal through a 10-month quiet phase. In addition to serving as a no-kill shelter, the organization is also an open admission facility, which means it serves as a municipal shelter for the county.

In an interview on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Humane Society for Hamilton County Board Chairman Kim Ebert said they want a facility that is a better reflection of the community.