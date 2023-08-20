Heat advisory into effect Sunday into most of the work week ahead

Sunset: 8:36

Tonight: Temperatures cool but not like it has the last few evenings. Skies become partly cloudy and keep some of that daytime heat around as a result. Low temperatures only get to the low 70s and dew points in the 70s mean things will feel sticky too. Winds out of the south at only 5 MPH or less. Some patchy fog possible overnight.

Tomorrow: The heat keeps creeping up even more with at the very least a few clouds tomorrow to give us a break from the sunlight. High temperature at 92 and feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. Not much wind out there to help us cool down, winds out of the east at about 5 MPH. The humidity will be on the higher end too helping us get that feels like temperature in the triple digits. As a result of all this heat, a heat advisory has been given out by the National Weather Service. Be cautious tomorrow if you are or are responsible for vulnerable parts of the population such as young children, elderly people, and pets.

Tomorrow Night: Another somewhat hot and sticky evening is ahead tomorrow night. Temperatures will slide into the lower 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Conditions look just as hot on Tuesday with another day of temperatures in the 90s. The daytime will feature mostly sunny skies so sunscreen is going to be quite helpful if spending extended periods of time outside. Feels like temperatures will again be near 100 degrees in the afternoon so perhaps limit you outdoor time around that period.

8-Day: Wednesday and Thursday we are expecting mostly to completely sunny skies. Things wil be on the breezy side Thursday into the weekend. Thursday looks likely to be our hottest day of the yeat with temperatures making it very close to the triple digits and feels like temperatures could be at a dangerous level for everyone on that afternoon. After this we do have a big temperature slide from a high temp of 94 or so Friday into the upper 70s on Sunday. No chance of rain any of those days either.