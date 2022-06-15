News

Heat wave continues

by: Stephanie Mead
Another uncomfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° with high humidity and clear skies. It’ll be another blazing day with highs in the mid 90s with sunshine! Feel like temperatures will range between 100°-105°. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 70s.

A cold front will slowly swing through the state Thursday which will provide us with some relief. We could see a few spotty showers during the day with plenty of dry time too. Highs are still aiming to hit the lower to mid 90s.

By the end of the week highs will cool to the upper 80s to near 90° with decreasing humidity level through the day. There might be a stray shower or storm chance during the morning.

The weekend looks to more comfortable and closer to the seasonal high. Saturday highs will top out in the lower 80s with sunshine. Highs Sunday will warm slightly to the mid 80s. It looks dry and quiet through the first half of next week with highs getting toasty once again with most spots in the lower 90s with sunshine.

