Heating up!

A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a mix of clouds and clearing. We should see lots of sunshine today with highs warming to the lower to mid 80s. Humidity will begin to crank up as well. Should be managable today. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s. Gets even warmer Wednesday with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity! Loads of sunshine will continue through the day.

It’ll remain warm and sunny through Thursday with highs remaining in the mid 80s. We’ll slowly scale back the temperatures through the end of the week with highs Friday in the lower to mid 80s.

This weekend starts off warm with highs Saturday in the lower 80s with an isolated rain chance during the evening. Highs will continue to cool to the upper 70s with a good chance for rain Sunday. We start off next week on a more comfortable note with highs in the lower 70s.