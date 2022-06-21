News

Heating up!

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with a mainly clear sky. Highs today will soar to the mid 90s today with increasing humidity. Feel like temperatures in the upper 90s. We should see plenty of sunshine! Tonight lows will fall to the lower 70s. Wednesday will be a stuffy and very hot day with highs in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. We’ll have a cold front approach the state the which will spark up an isolated storm. There is a marginal risk for severe weather during the evening for an isolated gusty storm.

The cold front will barely cool us down come Thursday with highs still warming to the lower 90s with lower humidity. Friday highs will top out in the upper 80s with sunshine.

Rain chances will return this weekend with a spotty chance of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. Highs will gradually cool through the mid 80s through Tuesday of next week.