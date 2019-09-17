Heating up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and dry conditions continue for the remainder of the work week.

Tonight:

Mainly clear and quiet conditions overnight. Temperatures should run a bit cooler, but quite comfortable, as we dip to the lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny with warmer temperatures and slightly higher dew points, making for a more humid afternoon. Highs top out in the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday:

Another hot and steamy afternoon, with sunny conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

8 day forecast:

Next chance for some much needed rain arrives this weekend, as the upper level pattern begins to flatten out a bit, leaving us cooler and the potential for more active weather. Showers and storms look possible Saturday evening, with the possibility of the frontal system stalling on Sunday, providing us with much needed rain for the weekend. Meanwhile, high temperatures should return to near normal levels, in the upper 70s