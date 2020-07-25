Heating up this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat and humidity will be on the rise this weekend. Much needed rain chances move in to open the work week.

Today:

High pressure settles in overhead. Humidity won’t be too bad, but more noticeable than the previous days. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°

Tonight:

Mostly clear and quiet conditions, with slightly warmer and more muggy conditions overnight. Lows fall to the upper 60s.

Sunday:

Hot and more humid conditions to close out the weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. An isolated pop up storm can’t be ruled out for the afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower 90s, with heat indices flirting with 100°.

8 day forecast:

A slow moving cold front will sag into the state for Monday, sparking scattered showers and storms across the state into early Tuesday morning. Less humid conditions with near seasonal temperatures on tap for the remainder of the week. Another upper level wave moves through for the end of the week, sparking rain chances heading into next weekend.