Heating up with daily storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The unofficial start of summer will bring well above average temperatures, with spotty storm chances each day of the holiday weekend.

Saturday:

A mix of sun and clouds will kick off the day. Temperatures will warm quickly as a warm front slides through the state Saturday morning. Expect highs to top out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

An upper level wave will move through and should spark a few spotty thunderstorms across the area by mid to late afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a severe storm. Hail and wind will be the primary concern.

Saturday Night:

Storm chances will wind down with the loss from the heating of the day. Expect partly cloudy conditions with lows in the middle 60s.

Sunday:

Conditions will be partly cloudy for much of the morning, with another round of scattered showers and storms possible for the afternoon hours.

Highs will top out in the middle 80s

Memorial Day:

Our warm and stormy pattern will continue into the holiday, with dry conditions in the morning. With the heating of the day, expect spotty afternoon storms to develop.

Highs will top out in the middle 80s

8-day Forecast:

The same pattern will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with steamy temps and spotty afternoon storms. A bit of a cool down is on tap for Friday and Saturday of next week.