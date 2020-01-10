Heavy rain will bring flooding through the weekend

Friday forecast 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heavy rain and storms will bring flooding concerns through the weekend.



Friday night: Keep the rain gear handy as showers will continue into the overnight hours. Flooding will remain a concern as most areas have already received 1 to 2 inches of rain. Expect a windy but mild night, we can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms late.



Saturday: Use caution on the roads if you have Saturday morning plans. Heavy rain will bring flooding and ponding on the roadways. You’ll need the rain jacket Saturday as gusty winds will make it difficult to hold on to your umbrella. Cooler air will sink into the state Saturday evening.



Saturday night: Rain showers will linger into the evening hours. As cooler air sinks in rain will transitions to light snow. Temperatures will fall to the 30s overnight into Sunday.

Sunday: Scattered snow flurries are possible before sunrise Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy and colder Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s.

8 Day forecast: Enjoy a beautiful sunrise Monday as skies finally clear out. It will be dry and cool to start our day Monday, by Monday afternoon temperatures will warm to the upper 40s. The gradual warming trend continues into Tuesday as temperatures return to the 50s. Showers will develop Tuesday night bringing rain for your Wednesday morning commute. Prepare for a much colder end to the work week.