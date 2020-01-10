Home/News, Top Video, Weather, Weather Blog/Heavy rain will bring flooding through the weekend

Weather Blog

Heavy rain will bring flooding through the weekend

by: Ashley Brown
Posted:

Friday forecast 5 p.m.

Share

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heavy rain and storms will bring flooding concerns through the weekend. 


Friday night: Keep the rain gear handy as showers will continue into the overnight hours. Flooding will remain a concern as most areas have already received 1 to 2 inches of rain. Expect a windy but mild night, we can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms late.


Saturday: Use caution on the roads if you have Saturday morning plans. Heavy rain will bring flooding and ponding on the roadways. You’ll need the rain jacket Saturday as gusty winds will make it difficult to hold on to your umbrella. Cooler air will sink into the state Saturday evening.


Saturday night: Rain showers will linger into the evening hours. As cooler air sinks in rain will transitions to light snow. Temperatures will fall to the 30s overnight into Sunday.

Sunday: Scattered snow flurries are possible before sunrise Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy and colder Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s.

8 Day forecast: Enjoy a beautiful sunrise Monday as skies finally clear out. It will be dry and cool to start our day Monday, by Monday afternoon temperatures will warm to the upper 40s. The gradual warming trend continues into Tuesday as temperatures return to the 50s. Showers will develop Tuesday night bringing rain for your Wednesday morning commute. Prepare for a much colder end to the work week. 

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE WEATHER BLOG STORIES

Carmel’s Festival of Ice goes on despite warm temps

by: RandallNewsome /

I

“It’s very humbling to be able to showcase my skill to others and then seeing what we can do out of ice and seeing that wow factor.”
Read the Full Article

Woman crochets thousands of plastic bags into mats for homeless

by: Aleah Hordges /

I

It takes 500 bags to make just one mat and takes several hours to get done.
Read the Full Article

Former Marsh grocery store to become church

by: richardessex /

I

Traders Point is planning to build an auditorium for 800 people inside of this 57,000-square-foot building.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Carmel’s Festival of Ice goes on despite warm temps

Top Video /

Woman crochets thousands of plastic bags into mats for homeless

Top Video /

Former Marsh grocery store to become church

Top Video /

Heavy rain will bring flooding through the weekend

Weather Blog /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.