Heavy snow and icy conditions through Monday; bitter cold ahead | Jan. 5, 2025

TONIGHT

Snow will continue across much of the region tonight, with heavy snow bands developing along and south of I-70. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible overnight, with areas of blowing snow after 3 a.m. Northeast winds will strengthen, with sustained speeds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph, leading to reduced visibility. Temperatures will hover in the low 20s, resulting in significant travel impacts. South of Bloomington, sleet and freezing rain may mix in, causing additional hazards.

TOMORROW

Snow will likely taper off by midday, but light accumulations of around an inch are still possible during the morning. Winds will shift slightly to the north at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, maintaining areas of blowing and drifting snow. Highs will struggle to rise above the mid-20s. Morning travel will remain hazardous due to snow-covered and icy roads. Conditions will gradually improve during the afternoon as snow diminishes, but colder air will settle in, keeping roadways slick.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will develop overnight as drier air filters in. Lows will plummet into the low teens, with some areas dipping near 10 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will add to the chill, with wind chills dropping into the single digits. Remaining snowpack will contribute to icy surfaces, so caution is advised if traveling.

TUESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Tuesday, with highs reaching the mid-20s. Winds will become light and variable, creating a brief period of calm weather. Snowpack will persist, keeping roads icy in spots despite dry conditions.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, with lows falling into the single digits in some areas. Winds from the west at 5 to 7 mph will keep wind chills near or below zero.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny but bitterly cold, with highs near 20 degrees. The snowpack will help keep temperatures below average, and light west winds will persist.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and frigid, with lows near 5 degrees. Calm winds will allow for a bone-chilling night as the region braces for another potential system later in the week.

7 DAY FORECAST

A significant winter storm will impact the region through Monday morning, with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches likely, particularly along and south of I-70. Dangerous travel conditions are expected tonight and Monday due to heavy snow, ice, and gusty winds. Bitter cold will follow, with highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits through midweek. By late in the week, another system could bring additional snow and reinforcing cold air to central Indiana. Stay tuned for updates.