‘Hello Spring’ back at Newfields

INDINANPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of flowers are in bloom right now at Newfields for the “Hello Spring” display. This is the second year for “Hello Spring” at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

This year, there are about a quarter of a million flower across the museum’s green space areas.

Staff members at Newfields hope this will bring people into the doors who may not otherwise be drawn to museums.

There is also a Beer Garden filled with fresh blooms, snacks and a selection of beer options. The beer garden hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

