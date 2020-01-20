Helping others on MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of volunteers will help feed thousands of people across Indianapolis at an event at the University of Indianapolis.

The event is in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The university has partnered with Pack Away Hunger for the 6th year in a row.

The University of Indianapolis’ motto is “education for service” and UIndy students complete 215,000 service hours annually of community engagement.

During the past four Pack Away Hunger events at UIndy, volunteers generated a total of around 200,000 meals for the hungry.

The meals are distributed to Indianapolis-based organizations to help serve families in need.