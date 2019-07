HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Hendricks County Animal Shelter is currently in need of supplies.

The organization says they desperately need both dry and canned kitten food for their current occupants.

Additionally, the department says they also need a number of items including:

Bleach

Germ-X

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Papers

Fabric softener dryer sheets

Scotch Brite Heavy Duty Scour Pads

Other cleaning supplies

For more the department and how you can help, click here.