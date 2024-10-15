Here’s another chance to weigh in on high school diploma changes

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Educators and families have another opportunity to share what they think about proposals to change high school graduation requirements.

The state is opening an online portal to collect feedback and will have an in-person public comment opportunity next month.

State education officials are required by a law enacted in 2023 to develop new high school graduation requirements. Legislators sought the new law to encourage a high school diploma that focuses on preparing students for work or education after high school.

Education officials arrived at the proposal following multiple rounds of public comment dating back to the summer. This proposal largely mirrors ideas presented in an August meeting of the State Board of Education. However, some small changes were made such as added definitions for attendance and tweaks to credit requirements for optional seals students can seek in addition to a proposed base diploma.

See Mirror Indy’s updated guide to the diploma proposal.

What’s next for the high school proposal

State officials say they’re on track to approve a new diploma framework by the end of 2024.

Their proposal, if approved, is expected to affect more than 400 school districts across the state, as well as nearly 370 accredited private schools. State officials say this encompasses more than 860,000 current students, 66,000 teachers and 1,300 counselors.

New requirements would take effect statewide with the class of 2029, or this year’s class of eighth graders. Schools, though, could choose to adopt new requirements as early as next year.

How to share your feedback

State education officials are taking feedback on the latest proposal through Nov. 8.

You can share your feedback online or at an in-person meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Indiana Government Center South, Conference Room B.

State officials say they received more than 8,000 online comments in an earlier public comment period.

More information on changes to high school graduation requirements can be found on the Indiana Department of Education website.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.