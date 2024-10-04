Here’s where Indiana’s Governor candidates stand on marijuana legalization

During Thursday’s Governor debate at the WISH-TV studios, the candidates clashed over the issue of marijuana legalization, revealing significant differences in approach and philosophy.

Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick favors a gradual, regulated rollout with law enforcement involvement, while Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater called for swift and broad legalization with minimal regulation. Differing from both of his opponents, Republican candidate Mike Braun took a more cautious stance offering his openness to medical marijuana, but expressing concerns over a broader recreational legalization.

McCormick advocated for a phased legalization approach, starting with medical marijuana through a “well-regulated industry.”

She emphasized that “80% of Hoosiers” support this and argued for learning from other states to ensure the process is handled responsibly.

“We need to start with medical use, have a commission, and build a well-regulated industry so we’re not sloppy with it. We can learn from other states—what they did well, and what they didn’t,” she said.

McCormick also touted the economic benefits, estimating “$177 million” in potential revenue and stressing the need for a commission to regulate medical marijuana before considering recreational use.

In contrast, Rainwater pushed for immediate legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis, opposing the need for further regulation or commissions.

He argued, “We don’t need to expand government. We don’t need a new commission.”

Pointing out that other states have already legalized cannabis, Rainwater criticized lawmakers for not being prepared, stating, “If legislators are not prepared, that is their fault, and we should probably replace them.”

He also committed to expunging all non-violent cannabis-related offenses as governor.

Braun took a more cautious stance, expressing openness to medical marijuana but hesitating on recreational use. He acknowledged that Indiana is surrounded by states that have legalized cannabis and said, “The time is right that we look at it seriously.”

Braun emphasized the importance of law enforcement’s perspective, noting that they would be the ones responsible for enforcement.

“I’ll listen to law enforcement when it comes to recreational use,” he said.

To see the full debate and the candidate’s stance on other issues important to Hoosiers CLICK HERE.