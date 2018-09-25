‘Hero Night’ honors supporters from Noblesville school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People, businesses and other organizations that supported Noblesville Schools during the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School are being honored Tuesday.

“Hero Night” began at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Noblesville East/West football game at Beaver Materials Field on North 19th Street.

“Hero honorees” are getting free admission to the game and tailgate refreshments. They will be recognized in a special program. The public was invited to attend.

David Moore, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, is expected to admit guilt in the case during a November hearing and sentencing, his attorney said. Because of his age and the shootings not being fatal, Moore could not be tried as an adult.

Moore was accused of shooting student Ella Whistler, 13, and teacher Jason Seaman. Seaman was hailed as a hero for stopping Moore.

Prosecutors said he faced the juvenile equivalency of two counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun and knife.

Rick Fields, athletic director for Noblesville East and West middle schools, said in an announcement from the district: