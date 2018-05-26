‘Hero’ teacher shot while protecting students released from hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The teacher who students say heroically protected others during a shooting in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday has been released from the hospital.

Family members said Jason Seaman, 29, was shot inside a classroom after, according to police, a male student asked to be excused then came back in with two handguns.

Seaman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was listed in good condition on Friday night. He was released sometime after that, WISH-TV’s sister station WCIA confirmed. A female student, Ella Whistler, was shot and taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition. Her family released a statement on Friday night saying the girl’s condition remained critical but had stabilized.

People throughout the community, including his former students and neighbors, spoke out about Seaman’s bravery during the shooting.

Seaman released the following statement on Friday:

I WANT TO LET EVERYONE KNOW THAT I WAS INJURED BUT AM DOING GREAT. TO ALL THE STUDENTS, YOU ARE ALL WONDERFUL AND I THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT, YOU ARE THE REASON I TEACH.”

The suspect was taken into custody, and police say several warrants were served on Friday.

President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter lauding Seaman’s actions in the classroom.

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks met with Seaman on Saturday, following his release from the hospital:

City officials said Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sen. Joe Donnelly, Sen. Todd Young and Rep. Brooks are expected to be in attendance at a vigil held Saturday night 7 p.m. at the Federal Hills Commons — that’s at 175 Logan Street, near the courthouse square in downtown Noblesville.

If you’d like to contribute to a fund started by Noblesville Schools to support the teacher and student’s families as they recover, click here.