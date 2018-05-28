‘Hero’ teacher to speak after Noblesville school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The teacher who students say heroically protected others during a shooting in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School is set to speak to the media in a Monday morning press conference.

The press conference is scheduled to be held at Noblesville Schools Educational Center, where the school’s principal and the district superintendent are expected. The conference is not open to the public.

Family members said seventh-grade teacher Jason Seaman, 29, was shot inside a classroom after, according to police, a male student asked to be excused then came back in with two handguns. A female student later identified by her family as Ella Whistler, was shot in the classroom as well, and was last reported in critical but stable condition at Riley Hospital. At a vigil on Saturday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke about Whistler and said she would recover from her injuries.

Seaman was released from IU Health Methodist Hospital on Saturday and went back to the middle school to get his cellphone, according to city offiicials. He also met with U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks.

News 8’s Eric Feldman spoke to a student who was in the classroom when the shooting happened. He said Seaman saved his life, and that he wanted to say thank you.

Seaman used Twitter to encourage people to donate funds to support Whistler’s family during her recovery: “Please support Ella and her family during this time. She is a tremendous young woman. gofundme.com/ella-whistler“

On Saturday, President Donald Trump praised Seaman’s actions during Friday’s shooting, saying: “Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!”

After the morning press conference, Seaman will be honored at the Indiana state sectional baseball championship game at 10 a.m., the school district said on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been sent up for Seaman.

If you’d like to donate to recovery funds set up for both families by the school, click here.