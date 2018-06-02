‘Hero’ teacher who protected Noblesville students honored at Indy Indians game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians honored Jason Seaman, the teacher who protected students during a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School last week, as the “hero of the game” on Friday night.

From students’ accounts from inside the classroom, a student opened fire inside the classroom May 25 after he left and returned with two handguns. Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler were both shot by the suspect. Seaman was shot while taking down the shooter, and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Whistler was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis. Seaman was released from the hospital the next day, while the family of Whistler said that her condition has improved.

Seaman was at Victory Field, where the Indians played the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Earlier Friday, a student posted a photo of Seaman with his class for the last day of the school year.