Heroic teacher, Noblesville school officials speak publicly for first time since shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who has been hailed as a hero for his actions during a schools shooting at Noblesville West Middle School spoke publicly for the first on Monday.

Jason Seaman, a 29-year-old seventh grade science teacher at the school, addressed the media after being one of the two victims shot by a student.

“I want to make it clear that my actions on that day in my mind were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” said Seaman. “I care for my students and their well-being so that’s why I did what I did that day.”

From students’ accounts from inside the classroom, a student opened fire inside the classroom after he left and returned with two handguns. Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler were both shot by the suspect. Seaman was shot while taking down the shooter, and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Whistler was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.

“I can’t say enough how proud of Ella I am and how we all should be,” said Seaman. “Her courage and strenghth at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable.”

Noblesville West Middle School Principal Stacey Swan and superintendent Beth Niedermeyer also spoke at the press conference.

You can watch the press conference in its entirety above.