He’s where? I don’t believe you.

(Provided Photo)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Well that escalated quickly!

Will Ferrell continues his Indiana tour with a stop in Crawfordsville today. An eagle eyed viewer saw the Anchorman actor at a Marathon gas station.

Ferrell is said to be shooting a cross country documentary, and is stopping in several places along the way in Indiana.

Ferrell wowed the Pacers crowd last night with 50 Cent after hanging out with fans at the Beech Grove Walmart on Sunday.

No word if the actor had any comment on his passage through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, the sea of swirly twirly gum drops or the Lincoln Tunnel.

(Provided Photos)

