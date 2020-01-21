High Alpha startup aims to assist public safety

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha has launched another tech startup in central Indiana. Relay is a Software-as-a-Service platform that allows citizens to report non-emergency incidents to public safety agencies through a mobile app.

Relay launched out of beta with more than 5,000 users nationwide. Local agencies using the service include those in Fishers, Avon and Fortville. Relay says more partners will be launching in the coming months.

The company says the platform creates faster, more reliable and detailed incident reporting.

“Relay is building the first universal app to connect citizens anywhere in the country with nearby first responders,” Relay Chief Executive Officer DJ Muller said in a news release. “The way we report and respond to incidents has not evolved with today’s technology. The overwhelming majority of calls to 911 are not an emergency, which leaves a major toll on our communities in both dollars and lives.”

The platform was inspired by a partnership between the city of Fishers and the Fishers Police Department aimed at making reporting non-emergency information to police easier.

“The Relay concept was developed out of our law enforcement leadership’s desire to bridge the gap between what our residents observe and the intelligence our police depend on,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “Since its implementation, there have been several occurrences where it has done just that and in doing so contributed to a safer community.”

The Relay app is free for citizens and available on iOS and Android devices.