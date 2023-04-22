High schoolers compete for Master Chef at culinary fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Raising money to provide basic needs for families on the near east side of Indianapolis was the goal of the Westminster Neighborhood Services’ annual food fight fundraiser on Friday night.

The premise was simple: Five local high school culinary programs competed for the title of Master Chef. They did that by making dishes with items found at the Westminster’s food pantry

The event at The Grand Hall at Westlake on the city’s west side also had live music and a silent auction to help raise more money.

Chrissy Petersen, executive director at Westminster, told News 8, “So, all the money raised tonight goes back to Westminster, and the food pantry and soup kitchen that we have. We also have an afterschool and summer program, and we serve near east side residents.”

Westminster Neighborhood Services is based at 2325 E. New York St. That’s near Willard Park off Washington Street between State Avenue and Rural Street.