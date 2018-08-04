Highland Vicinity marks 2 years without a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis neighborhood reached a milestone Friday: two years without a homicide.

Members of the Highland Vicinity Neighborhood, the Ten Point Coalition and officers from IMPD came out.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach attributed the neighborhood’s success to the teamwork between all the different groups working in that area.

“Without the community working together with us, we would not be able to do anything, because we know that we have to invest a lot of time in our community,” said Highland Vicinity President James Whitfield.

The Ten Point Coalition says this is the third neighborhood they patrol that has had a significant reduction in homicides.

On Wednesday, the Crown Hill neighborhood reached 1,000 days without a youth homicide.

Earlier this year, the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood marked 1,000 days since a gun-related criminal homicide.

The Highland Vicinity neighborhood runs from Fall Creek Parkway north to 30th Street and Meridian Street west to Interstate 65.