Highlights: East Central at Decatur Central; November 15, 2024

by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 13 games across central Indiana in the regional championship round of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of East Central at Decatur Central above.

Final Score: Decatur Central 21 East Central 16

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the reginal championship round of the state tournament.

Click here for the regional championship photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

