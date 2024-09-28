Search
Highlights: Western Boone at Frankfort; September 27, 2024

by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 9 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season, despite numerous postponements due to rain and wind.

Watch highlights of Western Boone at Frankfort above.

Final Score: Western Boone 30 Frankfort 0

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

