Highlights: Western Boone at Frankfort; September 27, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 9 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season, despite numerous postponements due to rain and wind.
Watch highlights of Western Boone at Frankfort above.
Final Score: Western Boone 30 Frankfort 0
“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.
